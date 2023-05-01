A Toronto bakery that’s been near the corner of Queen and Woodbine in the Beaches for almost two decades was abruptly shut down by its landlord this week.

Zane’s Patisserie customers who showed up to purchase their weekend haul of croissants, quiches, and other pastries and treats were greeted by a letter on the locked front door announcing the closure.

The letter, written by landlord FCHT Holdings (Ontario) Corporation, explains that the bakery is in default for the lease it signed back in May 2012 and subsequently extended and amended.

“The landlord hereby gives you notice that, notwithstanding previous demands, as a result of the tenant’s default for unpaid rent and failure to cure such default, the lease is hereby terminated effective Thursday, April 27, 2023, and the landlord has taken possession of the premises.”

The letter does not indicate the amount of the outstanding rent but it does appear that the long run of Zane’s has come to an end, at least at this location.