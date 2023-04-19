Iconic Toronto bakery to close its only retail cafe location to focus on wholesale business

After serving the Toronto community for 48 years, this Toronto-based bakery known for its desserts, including lemon tarts and even some of the city’s best brownies and cheesecake, has announced the permanent closure of its flagship retail cafe.

For dessert lovers and any Torontonian, Dufflet Pastries has been a birthday and office potluck staple for many with its line of premium cakes, pretty pastries, and even gluten-free goodies.

Now, the beloved bakery has made the strategic decision to concentrate on its wholesale operation, a division of the business that has experienced significant growth in recent years. The focus moving forward will be on expanding its reach across Canada, a move to achieve growth across North America.

Founded in 1975 by Toronto’s own Queen of Cake, Dufflet Rosenberg, it wasn’t until 1982 that she opened her first retail store at 787 Queen Street West, quickly becoming the city’s go-to spot for any celebration.

Since then, the privately owned custom desserts manufacturer and wholesaler’s products can be found in the bakery aisle and frozen section of grocers, on offer at many restaurants, cafes, and gourmet food shops across North America.

While it won’t be possible to pick up a layered Lemon Parfait or Cappuccino Daquoise in all its glorious six-inch or single-serving size form from the shop, you’d still be able to place a direct order for pick up at its wholesale bakery on Norseman Street in Etobicoke or at any of its large grocer retail partners, including Metro, Longo’s and Pusateri’s.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years at our Queen Street West location,” said Rosenberg in a press release.

Dufflet Pastries at 787 Queen Street West will close on Saturday, April 29, 2023.