The City of Toronto has added 8,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Sunday and Monday, and you can start booking your spot today.

The appointments will be hosted at the City’s five mass vaccination clinics. They can be used for first, second or third dose appointments. The 8,000 additional time slots are available for Sunday, January 16 and Monday, January 17.

The City has been ramping up vaccine capacity since December to help get Torontonians their third doses in light of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“Residents who have not yet received their first or second COVID-19 vaccine shot are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines lower the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death while protecting oneself, loved ones and the community,” a news release from the City reads.

You can book your vaccine appointment through Ontario’s vaccine portal by clicking here.

Toronto’s City-run mass vaccination clinics: