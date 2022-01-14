Toronto adds 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments this Sunday and Monday
The City of Toronto has added 8,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Sunday and Monday, and you can start booking your spot today.
The appointments will be hosted at the City’s five mass vaccination clinics. They can be used for first, second or third dose appointments. The 8,000 additional time slots are available for Sunday, January 16 and Monday, January 17.
The City has been ramping up vaccine capacity since December to help get Torontonians their third doses in light of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
- You might also like:
- Ontario opening up fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunocompromised
- Ontario's top doctor "can't guarantee" restrictions will lift on January 26
- People are calling out Public Health Ontario over masking guidelines
“Residents who have not yet received their first or second COVID-19 vaccine shot are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines lower the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death while protecting oneself, loved ones and the community,” a news release from the City reads.
You can book your vaccine appointment through Ontario’s vaccine portal by clicking here.
Toronto’s City-run mass vaccination clinics:
- Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West, Lower Level, Constitution Hall Rooms 105, 106 and 107 (entrance through the John W.H. Bassett Theatre on Front Street; accessible entrance to the west of the Second Cup doors)
- Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall (north end of the mall (in the former Target store; enter the clinic via the exterior entrance only)
- Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr. (east side of the centre on the upper level, near Entrance 2; enter the clinic via the mall exterior)
- Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Avenue. (east side of the building in the gym; enter through the Community Centre main entrance)
- Woodbine Mall, 500 Rexdale Boulevard. (inside the Hudson’s Bay store; enter through the entrance on the second level)