These Toronto homes are all listed for $600K, which one would you pick?

Homes in Toronto are anything but cheap, with the average sale price soaring well above $1,000,000 in recent months.

But with a budget in mind that’s slightly more reasonable — especially for a first-time buyer — there are plenty of homes on the market well under that price.

And depending on where you buy in the city, what your money will get you can vary wildly. If you’re looking downtown, for example, what you’ll pay for a small condo could also get you a two-storey townhouse in Scarborough; it all depends on what kind of lifestyle you want to have.

Below are five homes all across Toronto that are currently on the market for $600,000. Let us know which one you would spend your money on.

Asking price: $599,000

Neighbourhood: Church-Yonge Corridor

One bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

500-599 sq ft

Other features: Private balcony, in-unit washer and dryer, locker, 24-hour concierge, gym, steam rooms, sauna, cocktail lounge, piano bar

Asking price: $599,900

Neighbourhood: Islington-City Centre West

One-bedroom plus den

One bathroom

One parking spot

700-799 sq ft

Other features: Private balcony, walk-in closet, indoor pool, sauna, gym, theatre, lounge, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, BBQ area

Asking price: $599,000

Neighbourhood: L’Amoreaux

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Two parking spots

1,200-1,399 sq ft

Other features: Two-storeys, walk-out to backyard, finished basement, laundry room

Asking price: $598,888

Neighbourhood: Niagara

One bedroom

One bathroom

One parking spot

500-599 sq ft

Other features: Private balcony, lofted bedroom, in-unit laundry, courtyard