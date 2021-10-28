These Toronto homes are all listed for $600K, which one would you pick?
Oct 28 2021, 8:36 pm
Homes in Toronto are anything but cheap, with the average sale price soaring well above $1,000,000 in recent months.
But with a budget in mind that’s slightly more reasonable — especially for a first-time buyer — there are plenty of homes on the market well under that price.
And depending on where you buy in the city, what your money will get you can vary wildly. If you’re looking downtown, for example, what you’ll pay for a small condo could also get you a two-storey townhouse in Scarborough; it all depends on what kind of lifestyle you want to have.
Below are five homes all across Toronto that are currently on the market for $600,000. Let us know which one you would spend your money on.
5803 – 197 Yonge Street
- Asking price: $599,000
- Neighbourhood: Church-Yonge Corridor
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- 500-599 sq ft
- Other features: Private balcony, in-unit washer and dryer, locker, 24-hour concierge, gym, steam rooms, sauna, cocktail lounge, piano bar
1001 – 9 Valhalla Inn Road
- Asking price: $599,900
- Neighbourhood: Islington-City Centre West
- One-bedroom plus den
- One bathroom
- One parking spot
- 700-799 sq ft
- Other features: Private balcony, walk-in closet, indoor pool, sauna, gym, theatre, lounge, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, BBQ area
3 – 2451 Bridletowne Circle
- Asking price: $599,000
- Neighbourhood: L’Amoreaux
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Two parking spots
- 1,200-1,399 sq ft
- Other features: Two-storeys, walk-out to backyard, finished basement, laundry room
517 – 954 King Street West
- Asking price: $598,888
- Neighbourhood: Niagara
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking spot
- 500-599 sq ft
- Other features: Private balcony, lofted bedroom, in-unit laundry, courtyard
204 – 32 Stewart Street
- Asking price: $599,000
- Neighbourhood: Fashion District
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- 500-599 sq ft
- Other features: 240 sq ft terrace, in-unit laundry, smart home lights