The most expensive downtown Toronto condos sold this month (PHOTOS)

Condos in downtown Toronto are expensive no matter what way you slice it, but have you ever thought about what the most expensive downtown condos look like?

If seeing how the other half lives piques your interest — or you simply want to know how much a few million could fetch you in downtown Toronto — you’re in luck, because Strata.ca rounded up the five most expensive condos in the area that have sold over the past month.

Not too surprisingly, these luxury units all went for over $2.5 million. But when you’re spending that kind of money on a condo, they tend to come with plenty of high-end features, including multiple parking spots, massive balconies, fire places, and, of course, great views of the city.

Whether you’re hoping to one day save up for a unit like this or are just curious about Toronto’s luxury housing, these five condos will give you a good idea of what’s changing hands on the higher end of the condo market.

Sold price: $2,525,000

Three-bedroom

Three bathrooms

One parking spot

1,800-1,999 sq ft

Sold price: $2,575,000

Two-bedroom

Two bathrooms

Two parking spots

1,400-1,599 sq ft

Sold price: $2,580,000

Three-bedroom

Three bathrooms

Two parking spots

1,913 sq ft

Sold price: $2,600,000

Two-bedroom

Three bathrooms

Two parking spots

1,530 sq ft