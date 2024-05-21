You can explore a Titanic-era steamship in Ontario this summer

All aboard! Ontario residents will have the chance to explore the decks, engines, and historic cabins of a century-old steamship that’s the last of its kind this summer.

The S.S. Keewatin is an Edwardian-era (Titanic-era) steamship liner formerly owned by CP Rail and built in 1907 by the Fairfield Shipbuilding and Engineering Co Ltd. of Glasgow, Scotland.

CP Rail steamships such as the S.S. Keewatin ferried tourists, settlers, and cargo through the Great Lakes until their retirement in the 1960s. The ship recently reopened for tours in its new home of Kingston, Ontario, and two options are available for visitors.

The “Passenger Experience” invites you to step aboard with a tour guide to explore the decks, cabins, and first-class accommodations of the steamship.

This 75-minute tour includes admission to the Great Lakes Museum, where the steamship is currently located. Tickets are available for purchase now for $39 for adults or $126 for a family (two adults and two youths).

You can also partake in the “Engine Room Experience,” which takes you on a journey below the ship’s decks to get up close and personal with its quadruple steam-powered engines – the same type of engine that powered the Titanic.

This 45-minute tour includes admission to the museum. Tours for this experience begin May 23 and start at $25 for adults or $74 for a family package.

Visitors are encouraged to book in advance, as the museum cannot guarantee walk-up access. It’s also worth noting that the ship is not physically accessible and requires visitors to walk up and down stairs.

According to the museum’s website, visitors should be comfortable standing or walking for up to 75 minutes.

Tickets for both experiences are available for purchase online. The Great Lakes Museum is located at 55 Ontario Street in Kingston and is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm throughout the summer.