Timeline for Marner's return to Leafs' lineup revealed: report

More details have emerged about Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner’s injury.

“It’s a high ankle sprain,” explained TSN’s Darren Dreger on the TSN hockey panel today. “Normally that’s problematic and there’s reason for concern. In this case I would say that the Toronto Maple Leafs believe it’s very mild. They got a second opinion to make sure it’s being managed correctly.”

It sounds like Marner avoided the worst-case scenario that can sometimes accompany this type of injury. His return to the lineup could even be sooner than later.

“He hasn’t been on the ice this week so I don’t expect that he’ll be ready to go as early as Saturday but it’s possible. They’re not ruling him out entirely,” continued Dreger. “But they do want to make sure that they take the time necessary to make sure he gets the treatment he needs, and to make sure that he’s healthy enough so that when you get later in the regular season then load management becomes more of an option to consider as well.”

This means that Marner should be back in the Leafs’ lineup relatively soon. Even if he doesn’t play this weekend, he should be back early next week.

Marner has 76 points in 62 games this season and is one of the Leafs’ top offensive weapons. He ranks 14th in the NHL in assists.

The Leafs have firm control over the third spot in the Atlantic Division. They’re eight points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning with a game in hand. They’re nine points behind the Boston Bruins for second in the division with three games in hand.

They’ll want their star winger back well before the playoffs as they get ready for a postseason push. The good news is that today’s report suggests that there’s plenty of time for Marner to get back in the lineup and comfortable.