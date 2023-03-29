TikTok and Pinterest are hiring for some very high-paying Toronto jobs

There are a ton of high-paying jobs in Toronto right now being offered by everyone’s favourite social media channels TikTok and Pinterest.

If you have experience in model or web development, machine learning or software engineering, sales, marketing, public policy or client relationships, then you might want to check out these openings.

There are five pretty awesome jobs up for grabs at TikTok, including head of industry, public policy manager, content solutions associate, brand partnerships manager and client solutions manager.

Most of the jobs at TikTok relate to building client relationships or a legislative environment and are all based in Toronto.

According to Glassdoor, TikTok provides health, dental and vision assurance and mental health care, plus the opportunity to work at one of the most popular social media channels in the world right here in Liberty Village in the old VICE office space.

There are also three jobs at Pinterest, including the ML engineer, full-stack software engineer and backend software engineer.

With these positions, you’ll be able to join a staff of over 1,200 engineers across the world, including San Francisco, Dublin and Seattle, from the Pinterest office on Richmond Street.

According to Pinterest, job perks include flexible and generous holidays, global year-end paid company holiday closure, comprehensive mental and physical health benefits, retirement plans, fitness offerings, discounts and other great perks.