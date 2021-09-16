NewsCoronavirus

TIFF warns attendees about COVID-19 case at festival

The TIFF sign on King Street in 2019. (Atomazul/Shutterstock)

The Toronto International Film Festival has alerted attendees about a COVID-19 case in an audience member.

The infection somehow slipped through even though TIFF viewers need to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 tests to enter screenings.

The festival’s customer relations team was informed of the positive result, organizers confirmed to Daily Hive Thursday.

Medcan, TIFF’s health and safety consultants, believe the exposure is low risk because. But the festival has still emailed attendees of viewings where the infected person was, in case they wish to seek testing.

Some TIFF attendees shared screenshots on Twitter of emails they received from festival organizers about potential virus exposure. Affected screenings include Dune on September 11 at noon, The Humans on September 12 at 6:30 pm, and another undisclosed press and industry screening.

In-person TIFF attendees are supposed to wear masks throughout the screening, and are not permitted to bring food into the cinema.

TIFF screenings are permitted to fill up 50% of the auditorium or admit 1,000 people — whichever is less.

