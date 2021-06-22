Man charged after three kids shot at Toronto birthday party

Three young children were shot at a toddler’s birthday party in Rexdale on Saturday, and a man is facing charges in connection with the crime.

When Toronto police arrived on scene in the area of Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims included a one-year-old boy who was treated and released from hospital, a five-year-old girl who remains in critical condition, and an 11-year-old boy who was treated and released from hospital.

The fourth victim, a 24-year-old man, was also taken to hospital and later arrested. He’s facing charges related to possessing a firearm and discharging it with intent.

Police did not disclose possible motivation for the shooting or what relationship the man had with the children, if any.

Any witnesses who would like to tell Toronto police what they saw are asked to get in touch by calling 416-808-2300 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.