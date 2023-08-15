Legendary Toronto burger joint The Real McCoy has officially announced the reopening date for its new restaurant, nearly eight months after it shuttered its long-standing location at 1033 Markham Road.

The family-owned restaurant first opened its doors in 1969 and was well-known for its juicy mojo cheeseburgers, piping hot pizza slices, and crispy onion rings.

The burger joint officially shut down its original location on December 24, 2022, following 53-plus years in business.

“Residential developments have driven many small businesses to close down and relocate, including our own,” the post detailing the closure reads.

However, Scarborough burger fanatics didn’t have to go on without the restaurant’s flavourful treats for too long. On July 5, the restaurant hinted that it would be returning to a new location just a five-minute drive away from its original space.

Since its reopening announcement, the restaurant has shared plenty of behind-the-scenes images detailing its ongoing renovation process, from turning on the shop’s lights for the first time to testing its new pizza oven.

“OMG my life is now complete,” one customer wrote in response to the news.

“Yes! Finally!! Can’t wait to see you all and enjoy real food again! Congratulations,” another person wrote.

The Real McCoy will officially return to Scarborough on Tuesday, August 22 at noon at 3300 Lawrence Avenue E.