Strap up your boots, Toronto, because the Bentway is kicking off summer in the city with a massive line-dancing party on Friday, May 24 — with some pretty awesome prizes given away throughout the night.

A celebration of the season, join the massive collective line dance under the Gardiner with local queer dancing icons, SPURS — a dance troupe headed by Law & Order Toronto star Kathleen Munroe.

This party is also launching the Bentway’s summer 2024 programming, with a big reveal of its new public art exhibit, “Softer City.”

Last year’s party sold out, and it’s not hard to see why with this year’s DJ sets coming from Toronto nightlife fixtures Lucie Tic and Fawn Big Canoe.

Don’t worry if you dance so hard you work up an appetite; you can chow down on local food trucks like The Arepa Republic, Slow Jams, CaribFood, and Geladona, and sip on some crafted cocktails from the Bentway’s house bar.

Need even more reason to go? Well, if you need us to stretch for reasons, attendees have a chance to win one of five pairs of Yoga with Adriene tickets throughout the night! The July 6 Yoga with Adriene sold out within minutes, so if you missed your chance the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to get zen.

Tickets for the event are $20, and all the proceeds go towards supporting all the summer programming at the Bentway, helping the events stay free and accessible for everyone. This is an all-ages summer party for everyone, with mobility access and universal all-gender bathrooms on site.

So dust off your cowboy hats and start your summer right by grabbing your tickets to the Bentway on Friday, May 24 for their summer opening night party. Yee-haw!

When: Friday, May 24

Where: The Bentway — 250 Fort York Boulevard, Toronto

Time: 7 pm – 11 pm

Tickets: Tickets for this event are $20