Former TFC star Giovinco calls out Toronto Sun for inaccurately reporting his retirement

Former Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco doesn’t appear to be friends with at least one member of the local sports media scene.

In an article published last week, Toronto Sun/Postmedia writer Steve Buffery reported on the news that the 35-year-old ex-MLS star had joined one of the Ontario-based chapters of the Juventus Academy, a development branch of the Italian superclub where Giovinco spent 19 years.

“TFC’s all-time leading scorer is now reportedly officially retired and has joined the Juventus Academy in Toronto (which actually is in Vaughan),” Buffery wrote.

The future Italian international first joined Juventus as a member of their youth programs in 1996 before making 93 appearances for their first team from 2006-2015.

On Saturday, Giovinco refuted the report in an Instagram story: he did join the Juventus Academy, but that doesn’t mean his playing days are necessarily over.

“This article by the Toronto Sun is inaccurate as they did not speak to me and I never said that I was retiring,” Giovinco wrote in an Instagram story.

Sebastian Giovinco voices his desire to return to Toronto FC. Per source, TFC were given the opportunity to sign Seba at various price points this year but chose not to. Allocation Order was an obstacle, but the club ultimately didn’t believe he’d be a fit in their current system pic.twitter.com/pV9yovl21h — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) September 24, 2022

Giovinco played for Toronto FC from 2015 to 2019, winning the MLS MVP in 2015 and an MLS Cup in 2017. After leaving the MLS to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal SFC, Giovinco most recently had a two-match stint earlier this year with Italian Serie A club Sampdoria.

“In fact I have always made my vision clear, which was to continue playing soccer with a return to play for Toronto FC,” said Giovinco. “My partnership with Juventus Academy Toronto is an investment, and a position to oversee the player development. If Toronto FC would like my services as a player, I am more than happy to return.”

WakingTheRed’s Michael Singh reported in the above tweet that Toronto FC is not interested in a Giovinco return, declining to offer him a contract “at various price points.”