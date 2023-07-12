Djokovic headlines list of tennis stars playing in Toronto next month

The biggest tennis stars in the world are currently fighting through Wimbledon and the last stages of their grass court schedule for the summer.
But next month, many of them will be descending on Toronto for the 2023 National Bank Open, the biggest tournament in the country, in preparation for the US Open in late August.
And it’s set to be quite an impressive entry list, with nearly 50 names released so far for the men’s draw taking place from August 5-13 at Sobeys Stadium in the north end of the city.
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is expected to be on the entry list, as is 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Canadians Felix-Auger Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are also among those on the list, with the duo bound to get a rousing ovation when they’re honoured for their part in the 2023 Davis Cup victory.
The elder statesman of Canadian tennis will also be taking part: Milos Raonic.
Raonic, who hinted at his possible retirement from tennis after a loss at Wimbledon earlier this month, could be playing his last-ever tournament in Canada.
“I just wish I was a little bit healthier, between my knee and shoulder,” Raonic said. “It is what it is.”
Here’s the full list of stars expected to play:
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Novak Djokovic
- Daniil Medvedev
- Casper Ruud
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Holger Rune
- Andrey Rublev
- Jannik Sinner
- Taylor Fritz
- Frances Tiafoe
- Karen Khachanov
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Cameron Norrie
- Borna Coric
- Tommy Paul
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Alex de Minaur
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Pablo Carreno Busta
- Alexander Zverev
- Marin Cilic
- Jan-Lennard Struff
- Roberto Bautista Agut
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Sebastian Korda
- Alexander Bublik
- Yoshihito Nishioka
- Nicolas Jarry
- Denis Shapovalov
- Daniel Evans
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry
- Nick Kyrgios
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Adrian Mannarino
- Gael Monfils
- Ben Shelton
- Jiri Lehecka
- Matteo Berrettini
- Ugo Humbert
- Andy Murray
- Miomir Kecmanovic
- Lorenzo Sonego
- Milos Raonic
Tickets are now on sale for this year’s event, which is less than a month away.
