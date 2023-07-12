Djokovic headlines list of tennis stars playing in Toronto next month

The biggest tennis stars in the world are currently fighting through Wimbledon and the last stages of their grass court schedule for the summer.

But next month, many of them will be descending on Toronto for the 2023 National Bank Open, the biggest tournament in the country, in preparation for the US Open in late August.

And it’s set to be quite an impressive entry list, with nearly 50 names released so far for the men’s draw taking place from August 5-13 at Sobeys Stadium in the north end of the city.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is expected to be on the entry list, as is 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Canadians Felix-Auger Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are also among those on the list, with the duo bound to get a rousing ovation when they’re honoured for their part in the 2023 Davis Cup victory.

The elder statesman of Canadian tennis will also be taking part: Milos Raonic.

Raonic, who hinted at his possible retirement from tennis after a loss at Wimbledon earlier this month, could be playing his last-ever tournament in Canada.

“I just wish I was a little bit healthier, between my knee and shoulder,” Raonic said. “It is what it is.”

Here’s the full list of stars expected to play:

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Holger Rune

Andrey Rublev

Jannik Sinner

Taylor Fritz

Frances Tiafoe

Karen Khachanov

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Cameron Norrie

Borna Coric

Tommy Paul

Lorenzo Musetti

Alex de Minaur

Hubert Hurkacz

Francisco Cerundolo

Pablo Carreno Busta

Alexander Zverev

Marin Cilic

Jan-Lennard Struff

Roberto Bautista Agut

Grigor Dimitrov

Sebastian Korda

Alexander Bublik

Yoshihito Nishioka

Nicolas Jarry

Denis Shapovalov

Daniel Evans

Tallon Griekspoor

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Nick Kyrgios

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Adrian Mannarino

Gael Monfils

Ben Shelton

Jiri Lehecka

Matteo Berrettini

Ugo Humbert

Andy Murray

Miomir Kecmanovic

Lorenzo Sonego

Milos Raonic

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s event, which is less than a month away.