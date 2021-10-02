Teenager "seriously injured" after stabbing on Toronto bus

A teenager has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed on a bus in the Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood.

Toronto Police (TPS) were called to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue around 2:15 pm on Saturday for reports that a man had been attacked on a bus.

Officers located a male victim who had been stabbed “multiple” times and was suffering from “serious” injuries.

Officers assisted paramedics with an emergency run to hospital, police said.

STABBING:

Keele St + Wilson Av

* 2:14 pm *

– On a bus

– Reports of a man attacked

– Multiple stab wounds

– Police with victim

– Injuries serious

– Will assist with emerge run to hospital

– Officers searching area

– 1 man now in custody#GO1892653

After a search of the area, officers arrested one man.

A media relations officer was unable to confirm if the stabbing had occurred on a TTC bus, but told Daily Hive they would “imagine” it had, given that the area is a busy transit route.