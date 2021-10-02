NewsCrime

Teenager "seriously injured" after stabbing on Toronto bus

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Oct 2 2021, 12:17 pm
Teenager "seriously injured" after stabbing on Toronto bus
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

A teenager has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed on a bus in the Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood.

Toronto Police (TPS) were called to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue around 2:15 pm on Saturday for reports that a man had been attacked on a bus.

Officers located a male victim who had been stabbed “multiple” times and was suffering from “serious” injuries.

Officers assisted paramedics with an emergency run to hospital, police said.

After a search of the area, officers arrested one man.

A media relations officer was unable to confirm if the stabbing had occurred on a TTC bus, but told Daily Hive they would “imagine” it had, given that the area is a busy transit route.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT