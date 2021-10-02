Teenager "seriously injured" after stabbing on Toronto bus
A teenager has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed on a bus in the Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood.
Toronto Police (TPS) were called to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue around 2:15 pm on Saturday for reports that a man had been attacked on a bus.
Officers located a male victim who had been stabbed “multiple” times and was suffering from “serious” injuries.
Officers assisted paramedics with an emergency run to hospital, police said.
STABBING:
Keele St + Wilson Av
* 2:14 pm *
– On a bus
– Reports of a man attacked
– Multiple stab wounds
– Police with victim
– Injuries serious
– Will assist with emerge run to hospital
– Officers searching area
– 1 man now in custody#GO1892653
^dh pic.twitter.com/KXSfNw05it
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 2, 2021
After a search of the area, officers arrested one man.
A media relations officer was unable to confirm if the stabbing had occurred on a TTC bus, but told Daily Hive they would “imagine” it had, given that the area is a busy transit route.