A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with Toronto carjacking

Three teen boys were arrested after reports of a carjacking robbery in the North York area on Wednesday. And a 15-year-old has now been charged.

In a release, the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad says this happened in the Millwick Drive and Islington Avenue area of North York.

A victim was apparently standing outside of a Jeep Wrangler in a parking lots when they were approached by three people.

One of the suspects is alleged to have pulled out a gun and demanded keys to the SUV.

Since the keys were in the vehicle, the armed suspect apparently got in and drove away.

But they didn’t get far. The Jeep then struck a light pole in the parking lot, and the suspects ran off.

Officers tracked down and arrested three suspects and say they found a replica handgun inside the Jeep.

A 15-year-old from Toronto has been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

Two other teens, who were arrested, have since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.