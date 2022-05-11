Arrest made as window smashing, break-ins continue in St. Lawrence area

Residents have been complaining for weeks after a series of break-ins and smashed storefronts in The Esplanade and George Street South area. And police have announced that they’ve finally made an arrest.

In a May 11 press release, 51 Division – Toronto Police Service said that they’ve arrested Ian Cochran, 63, of no fixed address.

According to the release, on Thursday, May 5, at 5 am, a man in the in the Front Street East and Sherborune Street area allegedly had a rock and was “attempting to smash the front window of a business but he was unsuccessful and left.”

However, he returned a few days later on Sunday, May 8, at 4:20 am. The man returned to the same business with a rock and, this time, he broke the front door, entered the store, and stole alcohol.

He was investigated by officers on patrol that evening.

On Monday, May 9, Cochran appeared in court virtually at College Park Courts and was charged with break and enter with intent, break and enter commit, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are currently asking to “speak to anyone who may have any further information pertaining to break and enters or suspicious incidents occurring in area.”

Residents and businesses raise concerns about crime and safety

People who live and work in the area have been tweeting photos of affected businesses with doors or windows that are smashed or covered in cardboard.

Angry comments blame Mayor John Tory for not doing more to protect businesses and residents. They’re also blaming the controversial shelter that opened at 45 The Esplanade, stating that the neighbourhood has been going “downhill” since it opened in February 2021.

@JohnTory You are not doing your job. You are not looking out for the safety of Toronto businesses and residents. Allowing this to continue is not acceptable. Stop making excuses. St Lawrence Market area went straight downhill when the Novotel shelter opened. Do better. https://t.co/DFdHhjpGfi — DCCO Toronto (@DCCOToronto) May 10, 2022

However, others are defending those who need safe places like the shelter.

Everyone I have spoken to from the shelter is so happy to have a safe place to sleep for the first time. Yes, some of them have addiction issues – but from how happy most of them are from having a home, I don’t see them going around smashing windows to jeapordize that. — Marie.G.Fog (@MarieGFog1) May 10, 2022

According to Toronto Police, patrols have increased in the area.