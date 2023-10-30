This new sports retailer near Toronto offers something for everyone

Bringing an elevated sports shopping experience to Mississauga, Team Town Sports has just opened its new 30,000-square-foot location and stocked it with everything you’ll need for a variety of sports.

Offering gear and apparel for women, men, and kids at all levels, the store joins the banner of Sporting Life and Golf Town to provide Canadians with a wide range of inclusive products for more than 13 different sports including hockey, soccer, baseball/softball, basketball, volleyball, cricket, curling, lacrosse, football, rugby, and ringette.

With this store, and the two other locations which opened this past spring, Team Town Sports is looking to expand to over 25 stores across Canada, creating between 2,000 and 2,200 new jobs for all Canadians.

Worried about purchasing gear you’ve never used before? This Team Town Sports location includes a simulator. Using the latest in simulation technology, you’ll be able to try out new equipment before purchasing.

The shop is also equipped to provide skate sharpening and glove steaming services, helping keep your gear pristine while providing custom fittings to ensure you’re getting something that fits you. Not to mention the in-store staff are all athletes themselves, so you know all their recommendations are rooted in practical experience and knowledge.

As a brand that’s rooted in the communities they’re located in, Team Town Sports has also worked with a number of local sports associations to provide your favourite local sports team with the gear they need to compete.

Along with the premium brick-and-mortar store in Mississauga, Team Town Sports offers a best-in-class e-commerce platform where you’re able to shop your favs and check out the latest products stocked at the store.

Whether you’re just kicking off your journey into a sport or you’re a veteran MVP, Team Town Sports offers the largest selections of the best brands, regardless of age, gender or experience.

So gear up by visiting Team Town Sports now, open at 3135 Argentia Road in Mississauga near Winston Churchill Blvd and the 401.