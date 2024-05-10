Leafs captain Tavares joining Canada at World Championships: report

With another early playoff exit in the first round, the Toronto Maple Leafs are done playing hockey for the season. But it looks like their captain isn’t.

As per a Friday morning report from Darren Dreger, John Tavares will join Team Canada in Czechia at the IIHF Men’s World Championship. The veteran Leafs centre won’t have a ton of time to prepare, though, as Canada plays their first game of the tournament this weekend.

Another huge add for Team Canada at the Men’s World Hockey Championship. Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has agreed to represent his country and will join the team today. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 10, 2024

Swapping his blue maple leaf for a red one, Tavares joins a star-studded roster that includes Connor Bedard, Brandon Hagel, Bowen Byram, Kaiden Guhle, and Jordan Binnington.

Tavares, 33, is no stranger to international play, representing Canada at five different IIHF-sanctioned events over the years. The Mississauga native was named to the 2014 Canadian Olympic Hockey Team, winning a gold medal at the Sochi Games despite an injury preventing him from participating in the final two games.

Coming off a 65-point season, Tavares netted one goal and one assist over seven playoff games with the Leafs this year.

With a matchup against Great Britain, Canada, who won the gold medal at last year’s event, will officially kick off their tournament when the puck drops on Saturday, May 11 at 6:20 am ET/3:20 am PT.

Their first big test will come on May 18 when they face off against Finland.

Tavares mum on future with Leafs

Tavares is eligible for a contract extension with Toronto this summer but told reporters earlier this week it hasn’t exactly been top of mind shortly after the season ended.

“I haven’t put much thought into it, but I love playing here,” Tavares said on Monday. “I think it’s a remarkable place to play. When I committed here six years ago, I saw a tremendous amount of talent, an amazing hockey market, an organization that’s fully committed to winning and doing whatever it can, and I still feel that way, but I haven’t put that much thought into it and in due time, that will come.”