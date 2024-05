Leafs captain Tavares joining Canada at World Championships: report

With another early playoff exit in the first round, the Toronto Maple Leafs are done playing hockey for the season. But it looks like their captain isn’t.

As per a Friday morning report from Darren Dreger, John Tavares will join Team Canada in Czechia at the IIHF Men’s World Championship. The veteran Leafs centre won’t have a ton of time to prepare, though, as Canada plays their first game of the tournament this weekend.

Another huge add for Team Canada at the Menā€™s World Hockey Championship. Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has agreed to represent his country and will join the team today. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 10, 2024

Swapping his blue maple leaf for a red one, Tavares joins a star-studded roster that includes Connor Bedard, Brandon Hagel, Bowen Byram, Kaiden Guhle, and Jordan Binnington.

Tavares, 33, is no stranger to international play, representing Canada at five different IIHF-sanctioned events over the years. The Mississauga native was named to the 2014 Canadian Olympic Hockey Team, winning a gold medal at the Sochi Games despite an injury preventing him from participating in the final two games.

Coming off a 65-point season, Tavares netted one goal and one assist over seven playoff games with the Leafs this year.

With a matchup against Great Britain, Canada, who won the gold medal at last year’s event, will officially kick off their tournament when the puck drops on Saturday, May 11 at 6:20 am ET/3:20 am PT.

Their first big test will come on May 18 when they face off against Finland.

Tavares mum on future with Leafs

Tavares is eligible for a contract extension with Toronto this summer but told reporters earlier this week it hasn’t exactly been top of mind shortly after the season ended.

ā€œI havenā€™t put much thought into it, but I love playing here,” Tavares said on Monday. “I think itā€™s a remarkable place to play. When I committed here six years ago, I saw a tremendous amount of talent, an amazing hockey market, an organization thatā€™s fully committed to winning and doing whatever it can, and I still feel that way, but I havenā€™t put that much thought into it and in due time, that will come.ā€