You can fly from Toronto to St. John for less than $60 this summer

Another ultra-low-cost Canadian airline is expanding to the Maritime provinces and you’ll soon be able to fly Swoop to St. John, New Brunswick.

To celebrate the expansion, Swoop is offering a major deal to travellers. Book your trip by May 19 and you can fly from Toronto to St. John for less than $60.

Depending on the dates and seats you select, you can get a return trip for a grand total of $152.87!

“We know that affordable air travel is integral to the restart and recovery of tourism and are pleased to expand our presence across Atlantic Canada this summer,” Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance with Swoop, said in a press release.

Swoop’s inaugural flight from Toronto to New Brunswick took off on Thursday, landing in St. John in the evening.

Beginning May 12, Swoop will have four flights per week out of Toronto Pearson to St. John, and four flights returning from St. John to Toronto.