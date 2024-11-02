Vince Carter’s big night with the Toronto Raptors is here, and the Maple Leafs are joining in on the fun.

Carter’s jersey is set to go to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena tonight, a decision the organization made public in late September.

Though his departure from the organization wasn’t on the best of terms, Carter spent amazing seasons with the Raptors, during which time he amassed 9,420 points, 1,553 assists, and 2,091 rebounds. While he was a very efficient scorer, he was best known at that time for is iconic slam dunks.

Carter, who played with the Raptors from 1998 to 2004, was one of Toronto’s biggest stars. He wasn’t the only one, however, as the Maple Leafs had a superstar talent of their own in Mats Sundin.

Many years ago, Sundin and Carter posed for an iconic photo where the two stars swapped jerseys. Now, with Carter’s jersey set to join Sundin’s in the rafters, they chose to recreate the epic picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Maple Leafs (@mapleleafs)

“From Kids in the Hall to neighbours in the rafters at Scotiabank Arena,” the Leafs wrote on Instagram. “Congrats on your day, VC.”

The Leafs are far from the only ones appreciating Carter on his big day. Just yesterday, Air Canada unveiled a customized airplane in his honour.

Honouring Vince “Air Canada” Carter with a special livery on one of @AirCanada’s A220 to help retire #15 in style ✈️🏀 pic.twitter.com/cESf9HNJzA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 1, 2024

The Raptors are planning for Carter’s ceremony to be at halftime of tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. President and vice chairman Masai Ujiri will speak alongside Carter, and many of the eight-time All-Stars’ former teammates will be in attendance.

“I know there’s some out there who have their mixed reviews about me and all those things. That’s fine. And that’s fair. And that’s okay. But let’s enjoy the moment; let’s enjoy the ride,” Carter said when the news was first announced.

The 46-year-old’s No. 15 will be the first jersey to be retired in Raptors franchise history.