Summerlicious announces 2024 restaurant list

Summerlicious 2024 is just around the corner for Toronto, and it’ll once again feature a selection of some of the city’s best restaurants.

The rise in temperatures as spring turns to summer guarantees a few things in the city: TTC trips get significantly sweatier, the city’s many beaches start to fill up, and Summerlicious brings the city’s foodies prix fixe menus at a slew of local favourite restaurants.

From July 5 to 21, diners across the city will have the chance to try out three-course prix fixe menus at more than 200 restaurants across the city, from first-time entrants like The Joneses to tried-and-true classics like Sassafraz.

Participating restaurants will serve special lunch and dinner menus at the set price points of $20, $27, $34, $41, $48 or $55 for lunch and $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 or $75 for dinner.

You can view a complete list of the restaurants participating in Summerlicious 2024 through the City of Toronto’s website.

Reservations for Summerlicious open on Saturday, June 20, and can be made directly through the restaurant.