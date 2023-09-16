How to stream Leafs' final game at the Traverse City rookie tournament

The NHL season isn’t set to begin just yet, but Toronto Maple Leafs fans can still check out some exciting hockey action tomorrow.

The Leafs have been in action the past two days at the Traverse City rookie tournament hosted in Detroit. Their first outing was a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. They were able to bounce back yesterday, however, defeating the Dallas Stars by a 5-1 final.

Their final game of the event will take place tomorrow at 2:00 pm ET versus the Detroit Red Wings. Unfortunately, this event isn’t being televised, but fans can watch the game if they wish to do so through the Leafs’ official YouTube page.

The Leafs chose to bring 26 players to the tournament, several of which are worth tuning into. Perhaps the most intriguing is Matthew Knies, who signed with the Leafs late last season after wrapping up his second year with the University of Minnesota. The 20-year-old was able to suit up for three regular-season games with the Leafs and an additional seven in the playoffs, where he scored a goal and added three helpers.

Another exciting prospect to watch is Easton Cowan, who the Leafs took 28th overall in this year’s draft. The 18-year-old winger has impressed through the first two games of this tournament and will be looking to continue his strong play tomorrow afternoon against the Red Wings.

One final player worth tuning in to see is Ty Voit. The 20-year-old wasn’t as highly touted as Knies or Cowan, having been selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. That said, he came on the radar this past season after scoring 24 goals and 105 points in just 67 games with the Sarnia Sting of the OHL. It is still quite early, but the Leafs may have found a diamond in the rough with him.