"I just stood up for myself": Raptors' Koloko discusses scuffle against Heat

Toronto Raptors rookie centre Christian Koloko has had one hell of a first week in the NBA.

On Wednesday, he was involved in his league debut, a 108-105 grind of a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday, he received praise from Kevin Durant, his favourite player growing up, when told that Koloko’s #35 jersey was a nod to Durant’s old number.

And on Saturday, he was involved, in well, his first NBA fight of sorts, when he got involved in a dust-up with Miami’s Caleb Martin.

Midway through the third quarter, Martin and Koloko were jockeying for position in the key during what appeared to be a routine play.

Moments later, Martin began standing over Koloko, with both players eventually ending up into the first few rows of courtside seats.

Caleb Martin and Christian Koloko got into it during Raptors-Heat. pic.twitter.com/c5YbdanKpr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 23, 2022

The incident seemed to have mostly come out of nowhere for most watching, with Koloko admitting the same. Koloko appears to make the first contact with Martin, giving him a slight shove before being thrown backwards into the crowd.

“I was as confused as you,” Koloko said. “I don’t know. I have no idea. … He was looking at me aggressively, so I just stood up for myself.”

Sportsnet/CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn shared video of Koloko describing the scuffle:

‘I’m as confused as you are’ Koloko on what happened between him and Martin during the #heat vs #raptors game. pic.twitter.com/syBRjoIEyO — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) October 23, 2022

Both players were ejected for the incident.

“It was a chippy game,” Martin said. “That’s typically how the game goes with Toronto. It’s chippy, back and forth. But ultimately, I just think that emotions were high, and the game was a close game, back and forth.

"Overall, I gotta be more professional in the way I handle those types of situations." Caleb Martin meets with the media and discusses the scuffle between himself and Christian Koloko.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/hBP7bVF96h — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 23, 2022

“Overall, I gotta be more professional in the way I handle those type of situations,” Martin added.

Due to a new NBA schedule quirk that sees teams play twice against each in the same city on back-to-back games, the Raptors and the Heat are set to do it again tomorrow in Florida, when they face off at 7:30 pm ET.

Get your popcorn ready.