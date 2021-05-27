A night market is coming to Toronto to honour Asian Heritage Month

Toronto’s Stackt Market is hosting a night market for one night only to celebrate Asian Heritage Month on Friday.

On May 28, Stackt night market will host a variety of locally owned and led Asian businesses from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Attendees will be able to purchase essential items such as self-care products, savoury eats, and treats sweet enough to satisfy cravings.

The list of vendors include:

“Stackt has worked closely with Municipal and Provincial public health departments to develop protocols to mitigate exposure to COVID-19,” the event page reads.

“Safety is our top priority. Our vendor market series was developed to offer a safe and outdoor space to support local businesses in our community.”

In order to keep in line with current health regulations, Stackt will have sanitizing tables ready for guests, will ensure everyone is masked and following protocols, that proper distancing and wayfinding measures are in place, among other practices.

When: Friday, May 28 from 4 pm to 8 pm

Where: Stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street