A night market is coming to Toronto to honour Asian Heritage Month
Toronto’s Stackt Market is hosting a night market for one night only to celebrate Asian Heritage Month on Friday.
On May 28, Stackt night market will host a variety of locally owned and led Asian businesses from 4 pm to 8 pm.
View this post on Instagram
Attendees will be able to purchase essential items such as self-care products, savoury eats, and treats sweet enough to satisfy cravings.
The list of vendors include:
- Make Kwento
- Mama Joos Hot Sauce
- Saigon Drip
- Tong Mein
- Fersk Self Care
- Marathon Café
- Joybird + Jack Daniels
- Cuchara
- Lao Food Co.
- Oishi Box
- Soft Dough Co.
- Magic Oven
- FeasTO
- Caviar Citizen
- Jellybean Cakes
- Bean + Pearl
“Stackt has worked closely with Municipal and Provincial public health departments to develop protocols to mitigate exposure to COVID-19,” the event page reads.
“Safety is our top priority. Our vendor market series was developed to offer a safe and outdoor space to support local businesses in our community.”
View this post on Instagram
- See also:
In order to keep in line with current health regulations, Stackt will have sanitizing tables ready for guests, will ensure everyone is masked and following protocols, that proper distancing and wayfinding measures are in place, among other practices.
Stack night market
When: Friday, May 28 from 4 pm to 8 pm
Where: Stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street