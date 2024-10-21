A Toronto barbecue joint that was a neighbourhood staple just announced that it’ll soon be closing after more than a decade.

First unleashing its deluge of slow-smoked meats and rotating craft beer taps on the Yonge and Lawrence community in 2012, Stack Restaurant was an instant hit, quickly earning itself the reputation of being one of the city’s best barbeque restaurants.

All hinging on the restaurant’s goliath 1,200-pound smoker, owners Todd Savage and Bill Panos have been churning out heaping platters of brisket, wings, pulled pork, smoked chicken, and everything else that warrants being served with a wet wipe for 12 smokin’ years.

In the wake of their success, Todd and Bill went on to open a secondary location in Oakville, which was met with similar enthusiasm and immediate success.

In spite of all the acclaim, though, it seems as though the flame is burning low for Stack’s Toronto location, as Bill and Todd recently took to Instagram to announce that the restaurant will soon be closing permanently.

“Our lease at 3265 Yonge Street is coming to an end, and despite our best efforts, we weren’t able to reach an agreement that met the needs of both our landlord and our own vision for the future,” the post reads.

“However, this isn’t just a farewell — it’s a celebration of 12.5 incredible years,” they add.

Bill and Todd go on to explain that, what began as a barbecue restaurant evolved into a community in and of itself, thanking members of the neighbourhood and fellow local businesses (they call out The Friendly Butcher and Gabby’s specifically) for making Yonge and Lawrence feel like home from the beginning.

“This isn’t goodbye, it’s ‘see you later,'” Todd and Bill add, noting that they’re actively on the search for a new space in Toronto to house the second iteration of Stack — so while they’ll be gone for now, they won’t be forever.

You’ve still got time to dirty your hands on a rack of Stack ribs or some pit-smoked wings before they’re gone for good, though: Stack’s last day will be Wednesday, October 23, so make sure to grab your goodies while they’re hot.

Beyond that, Stack’s Oakville location will continue to operate business as usual, so heaping piles of smoked meats and drool-worthy sides will be only a GO Train away.