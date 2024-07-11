Spin Genie is unveiling its very first Augmented Reality (AR) Treasure Quest, and you could be the lucky Ontario winner of an unforgettable trip to Las Vegas!

Now, this treasure quest is set within an immersive mobile game you can play from your phone.* Your mission? To find the hidden treasures in a 360° portal of a magical genie lamp.

But, you’ll need to embark on this epic quest and find the five hidden treasures before the “sands of time” run out!

Complete the quest in the allocated time and you’ll be entered for the chance to win a Las Vegas trip for two valued at $5,000!

Spin Genie is known for bringing the most magical and entertaining slots, casino games, and live nostalgic game shows to players in Ontario. With over 2,000 slot and instant win games, including hits like Sweet Bonanza, Eye of Horus, and Book of Dead, plus the leading game series Slingo and Bonanza, there’s always something thrilling to play.

Ready to embark on your epic journey? Play the AR Treasure Quest over at treasurequest.spingenie.ca now and get playing!