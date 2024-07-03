Toronto is getting a free exclusive casino party with massive prizes

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get your bets ready, because Spin Genie is hosting its second-annual free casino party at Hotel X Toronto featuring massive prizes, games, and entertainment. Following last year’s exclusive yacht party, this summer’s event is sure to pack in a lot of fun.

As the ultimate destination for the best online slots, Ontarians will recognize Spin Genie for its over 2,000 slot and instant win games, including the popular Sweet Bonanza, Eye of Horus, and Book of Dead, and leading game series such as Slingo and Bonanza.

The Spin Genie Treasure Quest Launch Party will showcase the company’s first-ever AR experience, where you can embark on a magical, immersive quest to find hidden treasure in a 360-degree portal of a magical genie’s lamp.

The launch party for this AR treasure quest is happening Thursday, July 11, and will have plenty of live table games with prizes including a MacBook, gift cards, and more.

Can’t make it to the casino party? You can still play the AR Treasure Quest game on your mobile device and find the hidden treasure before the sands of time run out for a chance to win the grand prize – a trip to Las Vegas valued at $5,000!

Plus, you can chow down on some delicious food and refreshing beverages while enjoying the thrilling entertainment, including a DJ, magician, and dazzling drone show by Illumin.

You can register for the event for free now through Eventbrite, with spots available on a first-come first-serve basis. Note that space is limited, so tickets do not guarantee entry.

Ready to join the treasure hunt? Just head on down to Hotel X on July 11 and check out Spin Genie’s Treasure Quest Launch Party!

As always, remember to play responsibly.

When: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Where: Hotel X Toronto — 111 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto

Time: 7 pm – 10 pm

Tickets: This event is free to register for through Eventbrite, spots are first-come, first-serve