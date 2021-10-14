Southern Ontario is getting a new area code this weekend

Southern Ontario is about to get another new area code to meet increasing demand for new numbers in the region.

On October 16, area code 742 will be rolled out in the areas serviced by 905, 289 and 365 area codes. The new area code won’t be assigned until there are no longer enough 905, 289 and 365 numbers to give out.

There’s no guarantee that new phone numbers will be assigned the new area code.

“After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 742 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 289, 365 and 905,” Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator, said in a press release.

This change does not impact people who already have an assigned phone number, so long as they don’t opt for a new one.

Special numbers like 911, 211, 311, 411 and 611 will remain the same, and local calling areas will also remain the same.