Southern Ontario is getting a new area code

A new area code is set to be introduced in southern Ontario as the demand for new telephone numbers has increased.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decided to add the new area code 742 starting October 16, 2021.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator, said.

“The new area code ‘742’ will be added to the current area codes already in use in southern Ontario.”

After October 16, those requesting a new number will be able to use the new area code. They will only be assigned to customers once the numbers with area codes 289, 365, and 905 have been used.

“The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long-distance calls are dialled,” reads the press release.

“Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611, and 911 will not be affected and will still be dialled using only three digits.”