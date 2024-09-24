Every hobby traveller knows that the best part about getting home from a trip is starting to plan your next one!

Picking a city and researching all the cool local attractions is the fun part. Of course, if you’re a frequent jet-setter, you know that getting the right travel insurance can be… less fun.

Until now! soNomad is making it easy — not to mention super affordable — to get the right travel insurance for your trip. This Canadian company’s unique, low-cost approach ensures you’re covered for what you need while paying the lowest premium possible.

Hiking the Andes? Skydiving over LA? Lounging beachside in the Caribbean? You’re covered.

We all know that even if you’re planning a relaxed trip, something as minor as a twisted ankle or allergic reaction can lead to hefty medical bills. Big ouch, in more ways than one!

soNomad offers affordable travel insurance for Toronto travellers so you can make the most of your vacation budget.

See how others have saved on travel insurance with soNomad

Julia, 39 years old from Downtown Toronto

The trip: One-week yoga retreat in Costa Rica

Mark and Alex, 20-something friends from Scarborough, ON

The trip: One-month surf trip in Indonesia

Emily and Philip, a 40-something couple from Mississauga, ON

The trip: 10-day anniversary trip in Greece

The Westfall Family, parents with a 5-year-old child from Oakville, ON

The trip: 6-day trip to Walt Disney in Florida

Coverage beyond medical insurance

Annual plans: If you’re a frequent traveller, you can get a medical plan that covers you for a certain number of days per trip, for an unlimited number of trips throughout the year.

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance: Plans can change. This protection allows you to get your money back for the non-refundable costs of your trip.

All-inclusive: Cover all your bases in one. This plan includes trip cancellation and interruption, medical coverage, and baggage protection.

Visitors Insurance: This option is meant for those coming to Canada and it’s a great option if you have family visiting from out of the country.

soNomad is also super flexible, so you can adjust dates without any administrative fees!

Interested in these kinds of savings? Head online and get a free travel insurance quote from soNomad. You won’t regret it!