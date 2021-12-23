Environment Canada issues winter weather travel advisory for Toronto

Snow is on the radar just before Christmas!
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto, and the city could see up to 5 cm of snowfall accumulating by the overnight hours.
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the City of Toronto and surrounding areas, including Halton, Peel and York Region, and the Durham region.
According to the EC, a “swath” of snow is expected to push through the region from the west starting this evening and through the overnight hours with a total snowfall of 2 to 5 cm.
“Snowfall rates are expected to be at their highest this evening and may cause impacts to the evening commute,” reads the statement.
If you’re out and about, be prepared in case of poor driving conditions. Travel and motorists are advised to exercise caution.
Will we see a white Christmas? Maybe not, but we’re expected to see some wintery action beforehand.