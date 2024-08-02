Forget swiping left or right — singles all over North America have found a fresh, fun way to meet new people.

They’re not heading to bars or signing into their online dating profile. Instead, they’re grabbing a paddle and heading to the pickleball court!

Dating app fatigue is real. People are realizing that getting out there and meeting other singles offline is just so much better. And things are really heating up at a new padel and pickleball court in Toronto.

For a long time, Toronto has only had a handful of pickleball courts to play on, and no public options to play. But that’s all been slowly changing thanks to one group of enthusiasts.

Fairgrounds Racket Club has opened its fourth location and its first downtown at Yonge and Rosehill in Toronto’s Summerhill. This public racket club mixes pickleball and padel, and is free to join, making it accessible for everyone. Fairgrounds is all about fostering a sense of community, genuine connections, and maybe even… love?

Find your perfect doubles partner

But why pickleball, you might be asking?

Well, the sport is really easy to pick up, making it perfect for those just looking to have fun on the court, and it’s social by nature. Picture it, you’re in the middle of an intense match, you lock eyes with someone across the net, sparks fly, and before you know it, you’ve found a new doubles partner for life!

Fairgrounds Rosehill is even planning to host speed (dating) pickle and padel events throughout the summer — so keep your eyes peeled.

Membership is free

Of course, it goes without saying that those who aren’t looking for love are welcome too.

Whether you’re looking to make some friends, get exercise, or just enjoy the warm summer weather, there’s a place for you on the court.

For more information about Fairgrounds or to become a free member, click here. Let the games — and the romance — begin!