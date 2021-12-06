Simmonds fined, Spezza facing possible suspension after violent Leafs-Jets game

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) have their hands full after Sunday night’s hectic game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.

Two Leafs forwards, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds, and Jets defenceman Neal Pionk face disciplinary actions after a violent contest between the two teams.

Simmonds got the first (and the lightest) news that he was fined $2,250 for a cross-check on Jansen Harkins, where he also received a two-minute minor and a misconduct penalty.

Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Winnipeg’s Jansen Harkins. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 6, 2021

Simmonds actually finished the day with 18 penalty minutes after picking up a slashing penalty on Harkins earlier in the game and a roughing penalty on Logan Stanley in the game’s final minutes.

Meanwhile, Pionk and Spezza both have hearings upcoming after a sequence in the third period where both players landed questionable hits.

Pionk started off the scrum with a knee-on-knee collision with Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin.

Both players escaped without penalties but are sheduled for hearings with DoPS about the sequence.

Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk will have a hearing today for Kneeing Toronto’s Rasmus Sandin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 6, 2021

Toronto’s Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 6, 2021

Due to the in-person (well, sort of) nature of Spezza’s hearing, he can be suspended for five games or more due to his hit.

The Jets won the game 6-3 in the first matchup between the two teams this year after nine last season in the North Division.

It’s unlikely there will be any immediate retribution coming for the players, though, as the Leafs and the Jets aren’t scheduled to play again until March 31, 2022.