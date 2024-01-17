SportsBasketballRaptors

"End of an era": Heartbroken Raptors fans react to Siakam trade news

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Jan 17 2024, 9:17 pm
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

With the NBA trade deadline a few weeks away, the Toronto Raptors made headlines on Wednesday when they traded power forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

Siakam, 29, was shipped off as part of a three-team deal including the New Orleans Pelicans that will bring three first-round picks and Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis to the Raptors.

While many saw it coming, the realization that Siakam, the last remaining starter from Toronto’s 2019 championship-winning team, is gone seems to be hitting fans pretty hard.

Drafted by Toronto in 2016, the Cameroon native spent his entire professional basketball career in Toronto’s organization, suiting up for hundreds of games in that span. As a result, those who follow the team see his departure as the end of an era.

In the short time since the news broke, plenty of memes have surfaced.

One X user even pointed to a local McFlurry flavour named after the player being discontinued.

On a more serious note, though, plenty of Raptors fans have taken the opportunity to thank the two-time All-Star for his productive Toronto tenure.

“Always handled himself with class,” one X user wrote. “Thanks for the memories Spicy P!”

‘Tremendous player. Tremendous Raptor. He’s gonna continue doing incredible things in his NBA career,” another added.

Even Canadian actor Simu Liu chimed in on the trade as he shared a photo of Siakam alongside other members of the 2019 rosters, writing, “Today marks the end of an era, but the northern uprising is forever.”

Another user pointed to Siakam’s impressive list of accolades as an argument for him to be considered one of the greatest players ever to wear the Raptors jersey.

Siakam leaves Toronto averaging 22.2 points a game. His 510 games played are the fifth most out of any player in franchise history.

