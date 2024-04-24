The shortest regularly scheduled flight departing out of Toronto Pearson International Airport is so pointless that anyone searching Google for departures will be informed by the search platform that taking a train makes far more sense.

Unlike the longest route departing Toronto — Philippine Airlines flight PR119 to Manila, which travels a staggering 13,232 km — the shortest route leaving the city is a direct flight to London, Ontario.

The route covers a mere 141 km and has a flight time of just 46 minutes, though even searching tickets for this ultra-short-haul flight will have Google suggesting alternatives.

Searching for flights between the two Ontario cities triggers a Google message suggesting travellers “consider taking the train,” adding that rail travel is “more climate-friendly than flying.”

Instead of flying, Google suggests travellers consider VIA Rail, which is a bit longer of a trip, but at a fraction of the price and carbon emissions.

Compared to the 46-minute flight time of an Air Canada trip between the two cities (plus the added headaches and time allowances of air travel), it takes two hours and eight minutes for a direct VIA Rail trip where you’re essentially walking on and off the train with comparatively light screening.

One-way fares for Toronto-London flights start at $268, while the train fare for the same trip is as low as $41.

Discount bus services like FlixBus can get you there even cheaper and in a still reasonable amount of time, with fares starting at $28.99.

Yet, this air route is inexplicably in hot demand, as Air Canada has a staggering 31 flights per week between Pearson and London International Airport, operating as flights 8251, 8257, and 8265.

One reader explained to blogTO that “this route, for about 95% of the passengers, is just a connecting flight to get to the YYZ hub before flying on to other destinations.”

“When I lived in London, I used it multiple times,” he said, noting how “it saved me driving to Toronto, parking was way cheaper, there was no train service at the time, it was extremely convenient.”