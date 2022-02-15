Maybe the only silver lining of the pandemic’s restrictions regarding dining out has been the imposed encouragement to cook at home more. Which, let’s be honest, has been easier on our health and our wallets.
However, the challenge for most amateur chefs is constantly tapping into that inventive spirit to come up with creative and satisfying meals.
But seeing as it’s National Sweet Potato Month, there could be no better reason to draw some inspiration from this delicious superfood. Full of vitamins and packing a versatile yet distinct flavour, American sweet potatoes specifically can be found year-round in Canadian’s local grocery stores.
American sweet potatoes are available whole, spiralized, in cubes, and as fries — making grocery shopping that much more convenient. And given they’re an easy and affordable addition to any dish, it’s really a no-brainer.
In honour of the orange gem and to help get your creative juices flowing, we’ve rounded up these five, easy-to-make, sweet potato-focused recipes for all tastebuds and diets (bonus — we’ve also included flexitarian substitutions). Let’s get cooking.
1. Southern sweet potato power bowl with creamy cilantro-lime dressing
This one’s great for when you want multiple cravings satisfied — the rich starchy-ness of the sweet potatoes, the freshness of the salad greens, and the tanginess of the cilantro-lime dressing. Perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner, after a workout, or really anytime at all, if we’re being honest.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yields: 4 bowls
Ingredients
Roasted sweet potato:
- 1 large American sweet potato
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground cumin
- ¼ tsp ground coriander
Dressing:
- ½ cup light sour cream (or vegan sour cream)
- 1 lime, zest and juice
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, packed
- 2 tsp honey (or vegan honey)
- ¾ tsp ground cumin
- ¼ tsp chili powder
- salt and cayenne to taste
- 8 cups mixed salad greens
- 2 cups cooked beans (kidney beans and black-eyed peas)
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 cup shredded red cabbage
- 1 cup sliced cucumbers
- 1 cup sprouts of choice
Method
Roasted sweet potato: peel and cut one large sweet potato into small cubes (approximately two cups). Place in a bowl and toss with oil and seasonings. Transfer to a baking sheet and roast in preheated 400ºF (200ºC) oven until tender, about eight to 10 minutes.
Dressing: puree dressing ingredients together with an immersion blender or whisk together in a small bowl until smooth. Refrigerate.
Salad: for each serving, place two cups of salad greens in the bottom of an individual salad bowl. Arrange ½ cup sweet potato and ¼ cup of each remaining salad ingredient decoratively on top. Drizzle with dressing.
2. Sweet potato crostini with vegan cheese, walnut, and pomegranate
Recipe developer and influencer Solmaz Khosrowshahian (@thecuriouscreature) can’t get enough of sweet potatoes and uses them in a variety of her day-to-day recipes. “I love how delicious, readily available, and versatile American sweet potatoes are! I use them in so many recipes year-round — from brunch waffles and gnocchi to salads and healthy appetizers — like these sweet potato crostinis”
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yields: 14 crostinis
Ingredients
- 1 medium-sized, narrow American sweet potato
- 3 to 4 tbsp plain vegan cream cheese (or any plant-based creamy spread)
- 4 whole walnuts, crumbled
- 2 to 3 tbsp pomegranate seeds
- 1 to 2 tbsp wildflower honey (or vegan honey)
- fresh rosemary for garnish
Method
3. Sweet potato smoothie
You may be thinking, what? They’re seriously suggesting I put a sweet potato in my morning smoothie? Yes, we most definitely are.
The addition of sweet potato to creamy frozen banana, orange juice, and thick yogurt creates an ideal smoothie consistency and the flavours all complement each other. These fresh, tropical fruit notes will transport you to the hot and lush climates of California and the American south that sweet potatoes thrive in.
According to the American Sweet Potato Marketing Institute (ASPMI), one sweet potato has almost double the amount of potassium that a banana has. One medium sweet potato provides 37% of your daily value of vitamin C and is also a great source of vitamin A.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yields: 2 smoothies
Ingredients
- 1 cup cold mashed American sweet potatoes
- 1 cup frozen vanilla yogurt (or coconut or soy yogurt)
- 1 frozen banana, cut into slices
- 1 cup orange juice
- ½ tsp pure vanilla extract
Method
Place all ingredients together in a blender and puree until smooth. Add additional water or orange juice to adjust desired consistency.
Tip: for easy use of frozen bananas, peel bananas and place them in a bag in the freezer to enjoy in smoothies anytime.
4. Savoury sweet potato rounds
These are like boujee hors d’oeuvres that aren’t too costly and are easy to make yourself. Goat cheese and walnuts and balsamic topped on a bed of sweet potato? Enough said. This recipe is one to keep on hand for when you’re looking to class up your average night in.
Prep time: 15
Cook time: 10
Yields: 30 rounds
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil (more as needed)
- 1 tsp sea salt (more to taste)
- ½ tsp paprika
- 3 small American sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in ½-in rounds
- 1 small package (5 oz) goat cheese (or plant-based cheese)
- 1/3 cup pecans or walnuts (candied optional)
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
- 2 tbsp balsamic glaze
- 3 tbsp honey
- 15 small basil leaves, for garnish
Method
5. Sweet potato shortbread bars
Yes, we’ve come full circle to sweet potatoes for dessert. Think pumpkin pie, but even richer sweet potato sweetness complemented by buttery shortbread. With this uniquely versatile food, you can feel good about adding some of that vitamin C and A to even your sugar cravings.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Yield: 36 squares
Ingredients
Crust:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened (or vegan butter)
- 1/3 cup icing sugar
- 2 tbsp cornstarch
- ½ tsp salt
Topping:
- 1½ cups cooked mashed American sweet potatoes
- ¼ cup melted unsalted butter (or vegan butter)
- 2 large eggs (or vegan eggs)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup white sugar
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp salt
- garnish icing sugar
Method
Crust: place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until combined. Press mixture firmly into parchment-paper-lined 9 x 9-inch baking pan and bake in preheated 350°F/180°C oven for 12 minutes. Remove from oven. Reduce heat to 325°F/165°C.
Topping: puree sweet potatoes, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla together in a blender until smooth. Combine remaining topping ingredients together in a large bowl. Stir in sweet potato mixture until smooth.
Garnish & serve: refrigerate until cold. Cut into squares. Place icing sugar in a small, fine-mesh strainer and tap side lightly to dust tops of bars with icing sugar.
For more recipes, check out americansweetpotato.org. To find more inspiration, follow @lifeofasweetpotato on Instagram.
Branded Content