Maybe the only silver lining of the pandemic’s restrictions regarding dining out has been the imposed encouragement to cook at home more. Which, let’s be honest, has been easier on our health and our wallets.

However, the challenge for most amateur chefs is constantly tapping into that inventive spirit to come up with creative and satisfying meals.

But seeing as it’s National Sweet Potato Month, there could be no better reason to draw some inspiration from this delicious superfood. Full of vitamins and packing a versatile yet distinct flavour, American sweet potatoes specifically can be found year-round in Canadian’s local grocery stores.

American sweet potatoes are available whole, spiralized, in cubes, and as fries — making grocery shopping that much more convenient. And given they’re an easy and affordable addition to any dish, it’s really a no-brainer.

In honour of the orange gem and to help get your creative juices flowing, we’ve rounded up these five, easy-to-make, sweet potato-focused recipes for all tastebuds and diets (bonus — we’ve also included flexitarian substitutions). Let’s get cooking.

This one’s great for when you want multiple cravings satisfied — the rich starchy-ness of the sweet potatoes, the freshness of the salad greens, and the tanginess of the cilantro-lime dressing. Perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner, after a workout, or really anytime at all, if we’re being honest.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yields: 4 bowls

Ingredients