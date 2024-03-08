Sephora is hiring jobs in Toronto including one to stop internal theft

Sephora is hiring for a ton of jobs in Toronto, from HR to retail and everything in between.

Whether you’re a makeup maniac looking to get your hands on an employee discount or simply on the search for a new job, Sephora has a number of open positions right now that you might want to check out.

The 14 open positions range departments, including Team and Operations Leads at the Shops at Don Mills location or Talent Development Manager out of the Bloor Street head office.

There are also open positions with a financial focus, like Finance Analyst.

One unique position currently being hired at Sephora is an Area Loss Prevention Investigator out of the Bayview Village location, who will help train store employees in loss prevention, review cash deposits and participate in developing shoplifting prevention strategies.

Each position requires a different level of education (some, like the Beauty Advisor position, have no educational requirements) and relevant work experience.

While the salaries for each open position aren’t published, some of the perks include career mobility within LVMH, Sephora’s parent group, hybrid opportunities for some positions, and product discounts and samples.