You could soon be saying goodbye to long lines when buying a lottery ticket and hello to the new self-checkout terminals.

OLG announced that they’ll be launching around 1,400 terminals in select retail locations across the province so you no longer have to wait in line for your Lotto 6/49 ticket or really any game you prefer.

“OLG is embracing innovative, self-serve technology to deliver safe, secure, and convenient access to our popular lottery tickets,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG’s president and CEO.

And it’s all due to the pandemic.

According to OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti, research has shown that the majority of Canadians prefer the self-checkout option in retail environments.

“A trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic,” he added.

The terminal, which looks like a vending machine, is designed to be user-friendly with touchscreens that allow users to buy tickets for Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Ontario 49, Instant tickets, and even Proline.

They’ll come equipped with a scanner that checks IDs for age verification. It will even process payouts for smaller prizes. However, for bigger wins, it may direct you to the retailer to validate your ticket.

The OLG terminals include Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) features like headset input jacks, high contrast mode for the screen, and braille for select massaging. The screen can also be flipped to allow those with accessibility issues to choose their tickets.

If you still prefer to buy your tickets the old-fashioned way, that’s totally fine — the terminals aren’t meant to replace retailer-operated terminals.

According to Bitonti, it’s simply an additional device that will help “relieve congestion at point-of-sale areas.”

“With today’s announcement, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation will take steps to make its lottery products more accessible, while maintaining its commitment to social responsibility,” said Ontario’s Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy.