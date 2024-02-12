As Scotiabank Arena gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the downtown Toronto stadium is pulling out all the stops to make the milestone memorable for fans.

According to a new press release on February 20, Scotiabank Arena, which opened its doors back in 1999, is inviting folks to step into the shoes of their sporting heroes with a unique experience.

What’s on the agenda? A once-in-a-lifetime chance to skate on the ice the Toronto Maple Leafs call home and shoot hoops on the exclusive in-venue practice court of the Toronto Raptors.

The best part? It’s only five bucks.

That’s right. Passes are available starting today with a $5 donation to the MLSE Foundation to secure a spot.

“Over the past 25 years, we have had the privilege of hosting over 80 million fans at over 5,000 events from multiple NHL and NBA playoff runs, to best-selling shows and concerts, to most recently the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend,” said Cynthia Devine, president and CEO of MLSE, in a statement. “Scotiabank Arena has been at the heart of countless special moments in our city and we look forward to facilitating even more memories for our teams, our visiting performers and our fans within the walls of one of the top venues in the world.”

The following one-hour time slots are available for next Tuesday:

3 pm

4 pm

5 pm

6 pm

Fans looking to secure their spot for the open skate and shootaround can visit scotiabankarena.com/25thanniversary for more information. Meanwhile, for those curious about the future of the venue, virtual tours and updates on the Scotiabank Arena Venue Reimagination project are available at scotiabankarena.com/reimagination.