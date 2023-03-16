Schenn expected in top four as Leafs reveal new defensive pairs

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are finally going to get a chance to watch Luke Schenn play at home for the club once again.

Schenn, the team’s fifth overall pick in the 2008 draft, has suited up for just two games since being re-acquired on February 28 due to the birth of his child.

Schenn was sent to Toronto from the Vancouver Canucks last month in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

“Just coming in this building, it’s surreal,” Schenn said Wednesday prior to yesterday’s game against Colorado, where he was a healthy scratch. “Going through it all as a young guy, you appreciate what it means to play in Toronto – but not to the extent I do now.”

Schenn is expected to skate alongside Jake McCabe tomorrow against the Carolina Hurricanes, his first home game for the Leafs since April 5, 2012, a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He had primarily played with Morgan Rielly in his first two games back with Toronto on the road against Vancouver and the Calgary Flames.

“Not to disrespect other [franchises] but this is as good it gets in terms of how they treat players, the passionate fan base, and how much people care,” Schenn said.

“He moved the puck efficiently up the ice,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said about Schenn following his season debut with the team in a game in Calgary on March 3. “He is just so strong around our net pushing people around.”

Here’s how Toronto’s defensive pairs lined up, per Sports Illustrated’s David Alter:

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe — Luke Schenn

Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

The forward units were a bit less thrilling at today’s practice as both Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were absent from the skate due to a maintenance day.

Michael Bunting — John Tavares — William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot — Sam Lafferty — Calle Jarnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese — David Kampf — Noel Acciari

Extra: Wayne Simmonds

Toronto seems set to run the 11-forward, seven-defenceman lineup again, though it’s not clear yet exactly how they’ll work Marner and Matthews in just yet.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET tomorrow at Scotiabank Arena.