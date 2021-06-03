6 ft tall fence going up along the edge of Scarborough Bluffs this week

Anyone hoping to take in a nice lookout view of the Bluffs from Scarborough Heights Park is now going to have a 6 ft tall fence in the way.

City Councillor Gary Crawford announced on his Facebook page on Wednesday that 500 m of fencing will be installed in two sections of Scarborough Heights Park as a means to prevent people from trying to climb onto the dangerous terrain.

“Every year, natural curiosity has led visitors to our Bluffs parks to want to explore the natural terrain, despite existing signage advising against,” Crawford wrote.

“They are often unaware of the possible negative consequences. Despite enforcement and the issuance of hundreds of tickets, the dangerous behaviour continues, resulting in Emergency Services personnel having to take action and conduct rescue operations.”

One portion of the fencing will be installed along the top of the embankment, going from the community garden down to the Bluff’s edge. The other L-shaped section of fencing will wrap the lower half of the park along the edge of the Bluffs.

The hope is that this fencing will prevent individuals from venturing out, thus preventing the need for rescue operations, which Crawford says are “expensive and put a strain on already stretched staff resources.”

The Scarborough Bluffs fence installation is expected to be complete by Friday June 4.