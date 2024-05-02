How much more would you enjoy cooking if you had the inspiration and time to discover exciting new meals?

When the stress of meal planning is removed from the equation, cooking becomes less of a chore and more of an experience. To combat this challenge, Samsung has partnered with HelloFresh to host a super fun challenge that will inspire participants to get creative in the kitchen with the help of exciting Galaxy AI features on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Oh, and did we mention there are prizes involved?

From May 2 to 5 at Toronto’s CF Sherway Gardens, Samsung and HelloFresh will be hosting a gamified culinary experience inspired by your favourite cooking competition shows. Do you have what it takes to be a Galaxy Chef? You’ll never know until you try!

Gamify with Galaxy AI

Utilizing Circle to Search with Google, Galaxy Chef participants will be tasked with identifying unique ingredients, cooking techniques, and unfamiliar kitchen tools. It’s as easy as it sounds — simply draw a circle around an image, video, or text, to immediately search for the circled item on Google.

From there, you’ll have the opportunity to earn points through trivia questions and order the dish of your choosing in its native language with the help of the Samsung Galaxy AI Live Translate. This phone feature allows you to effortlessly break through language barriers while making phone calls and messages by automatically translating conversations to your preferred language.

Before you say bon appétit, snap a picture of your gourmet meal using Food mode, which automatically adjusts the colours and lighting of your dishes to make them look even more delectable. If it’s not a perfect picture, there’s no need to worry — generative photo editing on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra allows you to resize, remove, and reposition objects in photos, while still appearing as natural as possible.

The final stop is the photo zone, where participants will get to take a celebrity chef photo with hats, props, and the esteemed Samsung star badges. From there, you can enter the contest to be eligible for awesome prizes.

Compete to win prizes

When finished, Galaxy Chefs will get to keep their apron and tea towels and will be provided with discounts, coupons, and prizes from Samsung and HelloFresh! Those who successfully complete the challenge will win the highest culinary honour: the four Samsung stars. That, and the chance to win a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, of course.

Now that you’re clued in, head to the Toronto CF Sherway Gardens between May 2 and 5 to reignite your passion for cooking and discover all the mind-blowing features the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer.

When: Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 5, 2024

Times:

Thursday to Saturday: 10 am to 9 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: CF Sherway Gardens Grand Centre Court — 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke

Cost: Free entry