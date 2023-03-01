Ring the bell: Win a knockout prize pack from Rumble Boxing Studio (CONTEST)

We’re fully into 2023 and achieving our fitness goals is still at the top of our to-do list!

That’s why we’re pumped for the news that Rumble Boxing Studio, the made-in-Canada boutique fitness studio, is opening its doors in Yorkville, Toronto, in March.

Founded in 2016, Rumble also has studios in Calgary and Vancouver, with plans for expansion from coast to coast. The studio is known for providing a one-of-a-kind, badass fitness experience, fusing high-intensity boxing workouts with the electric ambience of a night on the dancefloor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumble Boxing™ (@rumbleboxing)

You might also like: Burnaby man breaks Guinness World Record for most chin-ups in 24 hours (PHOTOS)

Dreamy retreats: A peek at the most wishlisted Airbnb cabins across Canada

The first-ever NBA Courtside Restaurant opening in Canada this spring (PHOTOS)

Rumble even offers small group boot camps (allowing for individual attention) and personal training, which means you can get your sweat on whichever way works best for you.

If you’re ready for a Fight Club meets nightclub experience, then you need to check out the exclusive Rumble’s Founders Offer, where guests can experience five Heavy Bag Classes for 50% off.

Heavy Bag Classes are high-intensity, 50-minute classes set to heart-pumping music. You’ll receive an individualized workout in a group setting, with key boxing movements led by Rumble’s top instructors.

Each workout blends boxing, strength training and high-intensity interval training. Your legs, core and upper body will get a complete workout as you burn up to 700 calories.

If you’re ready to Rumble, visit them online here.

Prize

A Knockout Rumble Boxing Prize pack valued at $500

Five Heavy Bag Classes

One $100 Personal Training Gift Certificate

One pair of RMBL Gloves

One pair of RMBL Hand Wraps

One RMBL Water Bottle

Contest

To enter for your chance to win the Rumble Boxing Prize Pack, do the following:

1. Follow @rumbleboxing on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Subscribe to Daily Hive and Rumble’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on March 8, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

Contest Guidelines