Two sisters just transformed a historic building in Ontario into their dream hotel

A pair of sisters from Ontario had a dream of building a dreamy B&B outside of Toronto — and it’s becoming a reality.

Kristen and Kathryn Groom always knew they wanted to go into business together. So when opportunity came knocking for them to open a charming bed and breakfast, Rose Manor, they didn’t hesitate to answer the call.

“We actually thought it would be more of a retirement plan,” Kathryn — the manor’s social media manager, innkeeper, and co-founder — tells blogTO. “This was also the first business idea our parents didn’t think we were completely crazy to try.”

The nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake is already a known hub for quaint getaways, and Welland wasn’t their initial choice — but family ties and a drive to showcase the town ended up influencing them to settle there.

“Our family has been a part of the Welland community since the mid-1950s,” says Kathryn. “We love the area so much we have actually had Welland tourism merch designed to highlight our community.”

The building itself — a Tudor Revival style manor home built in 1906 for Colonel Hugh Alexander Rose II and his family — had been operating at first as a B&B and later as long-term lodgings under the previous owners before the Groom sisters closed on it.

The manor houses eight bedrooms (including four suites named after the Rose family) and six bathrooms, as well as a spa where you can get a number of skincare treatments like facials and microdermabrasion by local aesthetician Nicole Grace.

Upon purchasing the property, the sisters took care to highlight its historic qualities while incorporating modern elements.

“Oftentimes when people think of traditional bed and breakfasts, they assume they have an eclectic, stuffy type feel,” says Kathryn. “We wanted to avoid that but still match the character and age of the home.”

“We were able to style the place with lots of thrifting, antiquing, and Facebook Marketplace hunting. Once we closed, we had the entire house painted. It took an all-women team over three weeks to get it all done.”

The B&B is also available as a venue for micro-weddings and bridal getaways. And there’s even an added appeal for thrill-seekers; the property is said to be haunted by the ghosts of the Rose family.

“Our main ghost’s name is Birdie, and let’s just say, she is an icon!” laughs Kathryn.

“We like to think that Birdie is happy to share the space with two young independent women. We tried to honour the Rose family by naming our guest rooms after them (Rose, Birdie, Alexander, Jennie) and so far, we think Birdie is happy to have us!”

The surrounding area is home to a number of wineries, breweries (Bridgewater Brewery is within walking distance of the B&B), restaurants, and coffee shops to explore.

You can book your stay at Rose Manor through their website.