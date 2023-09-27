Rolling Stones launch Toronto Blue Jays edition of new album

Baseball and rock ‘n’ roll may be two of America’s greatest global contributions.

As a result, in a collaboration no one saw coming, Canadian MLB fans can now purchase a special Toronto Blue Jays edition of the newest album from Britain’s biggest band, the Rolling Stones.

With their new single “Angry” already climbing the charts, Hackney Diamonds, the Stones’ 24th studio LP, is set to be released on October 20.

And while digital copies will be available on streaming services, the legendary group has recently partnered with the MLB to release a limited edition run of collector’s edition vinyl records and sleeves in “baseball white.”

The exclusive album copies feature custom cover art for all 30 MLB teams, including Toronto.

The Blue Jays cover includes the classic Stones tongue logo with a blue “TOR” abbreviation incorporated into the upper lip. The Jays crest is also visible in the bottom right corner of the vinyl sleeve. Meanwhile, the MLB logo appears on the vinyl itself.

“Punctuating their illustrious touring career, Rolling Stones have performed in the home fields of some of MLB’s most legendary teams,” a statement explaining the band’s collaboration with the MLB read. “In 1989 the Steel Wheels Tour came through North America playing half of the dates at homes, or previous homes, to Major League Baseball teams.”

While the standard version of their new 12-song LP can be pre-ordered for US$33, the MLB edition of Hackney Diamonds can be purchased for US$38 on the band’s official online shop, the same price as the limited edition “picture disc” version.

While there is no news of a tour just yet, the Stones may want to get back on the road with their new tracks, which will hopefully bring them back to North America.

The last time they played Toronto was back in 2013 when the Scotiabank Arena was still the Air Canada Centre. But given their recent MLB partnership, they may just give the Rogers Centre a try instead.