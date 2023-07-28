It’s been just over a year since a Rogers service outage sent the entire country into a chaotic spiral, and like clockwork, another outage on Wednesday left an estimated 30,000 customers in southern Ontario without internet.

While Rogers reported that service was fully restored by Thursday evening, the response wasn’t quick enough to stop the onslaught of frustrated customers taking to social media to vent about the incident.

Rogers last year, literally July 2022: we’ll do everything we can to prevent another major outage

Rogers today: pic.twitter.com/bI96dUus4O — Jenny 💎🤲🦍 | 👾 (@jleenyy) July 27, 2023

What’s clear is that the confusion and disappointment are widespread across the Rogers customer base, but there are a few jokesters out there taking a more comedic approach to the situation.

ROGERS OUTAGE 2: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO — sunny ☀️ (@reputasun) July 27, 2023

Unfortunately, the reality for most customers is that these outages are costly and exhausting ordeals, made more taxing by the frequency at which they continue to occur.

So tired of @Rogers service outages. Seems to be a never ending issue. And we live in Toronto – not out in rural Ontario. It is so frustrating to spend as much as we do every month for terrible service. Contractors say they’re told to “patch” not fix the problem 😩 pic.twitter.com/kqkg8Z9f9p — Cheryl Fullerton 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈⚾️🇺🇦 (@CherylFull) July 26, 2023

Working from home becomes impossible, getting assistance from Rogers becomes more difficult than getting on the phone with the CRA, and people aren’t being made aware of any efforts toward coming up with preventative strategies.

Another huge Rogers Outage in Toronto area, 12 hours now and no meaningful update. A lot of Canadians will be losing another day of work with no internet. Is this a social experiment @Rogers? @fordnation demand an update for Ontario people. @RogersHelps update situation NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/r7DPohpJ1A — 🌼Giggling Firefly🌼 (@GigglingFirefly) July 27, 2023

The root cause of the outage this time, however, wasn’t exactly something that could have been prevented.

According to Rogers, a fibre cable near Highway 7 was damaged by a vehicle and required repairs that involve reconnecting thousands of tiny fibre strands that had been severed.

Still, what customers are looking for from their internet providers is reliability, and this latest interruption is yet another example of the opposite.