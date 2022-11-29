Leafs shake up lines with Robertson returning to the lineup

Despite a four-game win streak, the Toronto Maple Leafs are doing a little tinkering with their lines.

At today’s practice, Nick Robertson slotted in on the team’s fourth line, replacing Denis Malgin, who joined Wayne Simmonds as one of the team’s two extra forwards, according to TSN’s Mark Masters.

Robertson has two goals and three assists in 11 games for the Leafs this season, but has played just once since November 12.

Meanwhile, Connor Timmins looks set to possibly make his Leafs debut after a trade last week. He’s currently slotted on the Leafs third pair, though Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe hasn’t officially announced Timmins as part of the team’s lineup.

Toronto is currently dealing with three defenders on the injured reserve list, with all of Morgan Rielly, TJ Brodie, and Jake Muzzin all out for the Leafs.

“Any time you lose a guy, it stings and it sucks, but then you just get to work. Whether you are a coach or a player, you have to press on,” Keefe said following last night’s 4-2 win over Detroit. “When you are a guy coming into the lineup or a guy that is playing more, everybody just has to play better, play smarter, play more connected as a group, defend better, compete, and find ways to win.”

Toronto is set to take on the San Jose Sharks at home at 7 pm ET tomorrow.

Leafs forward lines

Michael Bunting – Auston Matthews – William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok – John Tavares – Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot – Pontus Holmberg – Pierre Engvall

Zach Aston-Reese – David Kampf – Nick Robertson

Extra: Denis Malgin, Wayne Simmonds

Leafs defensive pairings

Mark Giordano – Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin – Timothy Liljegren

Victor Mete – Connor Timmins

Mac Hollowell

Leafs goalies

Erik Kallgren

Ilya Samsonov

Leafs goalie Matt Murray was taking a scheduled maintenance day.