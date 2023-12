Spin and save in the New Year with Ride Cycle Club's exclusive offers

The new year is just around the corner, and if youā€™re looking to freshen up your workout routine (and get really sweaty), then you need to hit up Ride Cycle Club for a spin class in Toronto.

To help you ride into 2024 in style, the indoor cycling studio is offering a variety of exclusive offers to set you up for achieving your fitness goals.

Make the most of your spinning time with 30 rides for $600 (one-year expiration) or 15 rides for $330 (one-year expiration).

You can also get three months of unlimited rides for $750 ($250 a month with a three-month commitment), or take advantage of their intro offer if you’re a new client: one month unlimited at just $35/week.

Ride Cycle Club is conveniently located in Beaconsfield Village, so whether you’re a longtime rider or spinning for the first time, this is the perfect way to work up a sweat.

Of course, going for a ride is always better with a friend. That’s why for the month of January, you can bring a first-time rider and you and your guest will both receive a complimentary ride.

Just book through the Ride website or app and let the front desk know upon check-in who your first-timer is. A complimentary ride credit will then be added to both of your accounts within 24 hours.

There is a 30-day expiry on the complimentary ride credit and it must be booked directly through the company’s website.

These exclusive offers are available for a limited time, so pick up the pace and get them today!

Ride Cycle Club

Location: 2 Humbert Street, Toronto

Phone: (416) 531-3100

