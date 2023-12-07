Someone made a hilarious review of Toronto's infamous Queen-Spadina McDonald's

The owner of a popular Instagram account that makes niche memes about Toronto has decided to try their hand at video content, starting with a riotous review of the city’s most notoriously unhinged restaurant: the McDonald’s at Queen and Spadina.

The public’s obsession with the decades-old landmark location stems from all of the shenanigans that go down there on a seemingly daily basis, whether it’s stabbings and other police incidents or just the place being a sketchy, disturbing mess.

Only residents know about how iconic the spot truly is, which is what draws people to any and all content about it.

The truest Toronto tweet https://t.co/mWrwLUoOR9 — Ghouldaddy (@Ghoul_Daddy) June 8, 2020

A day after posting a meme about the downtown staple being deserving of a Michelin Star, the @torontoaffirmations account shared a reel about the corner teasing at the “hidden gem” type of posts that are so popular on the platform.

“I’m going to put you guys on to one of my favourite Toronto restaurants that locals love,” the meme admin says overtop footage of them walking up to the glowing two-storey building.

She goes on to tout the establishment’s “classic comfort food” and “affordable prices,” suggesting it’s a place visitors to the city won’t want to skip over.

She also adds a nod to the business’s secret back patio — the long-empty, defunct parking lot just a few steps north on Spadina — that she says boasts some of the best views in the city.

“I’m blown away every time,” she quips before recommending the menu items hamburger and cheeseburger for anyone unable to decide on what to get from the intimidating array of offerings.

if you’ve never had a bad experience at the queen and spadina mcdonalds then you dont qualify for a tayronto code — julia 🪩🍒 iso toronto (@fearlesssstyles) August 8, 2023

People from the city are happily getting in on the joke, with comments like “Hey, I saw your video and went to check out the restaurant. I am currently sitting in the ER with multiple stab wounds.”

“They also have gorgeous seating upstairs!” another added, knowing that absolutely no one wants to venture to the second level of the location.

And, yet another: “You didn’t mention the live outdoor entertainment!” (Though, as the Toronto Affirmations page pointed out in an ultra-specific Toronto post this summer, that familiar street performer has since migrated to Dundas and Spadina).

May Toronto never stop sharing the lore of our Queen-Spadina McDonald’s, which was somehow chosen to remain standing while two other corners of the intersection are being gutted for new subway stations.